Visakhapatnam: Ministry of Steel secretary reviews RINL performance

Visakhapatnam: Secretary, Ministry of Steel Nagendra Nath Sinha lauded the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) personnel for their efforts.

Visiting the plant here on Tuesday, he inspected various production units such as coke oven battery-5, blast furnace 2 and 3, SMS-2, new air separation unit and wire mill, among others.

He was accompanied by CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Commercial) DK Mohanty, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi, Director (Personnel) and additional charge Director (Finance) SC Pandey, among others. Later, he reviewed the performance of RINL with CMD, directors and senior officials. He suggested the personnel to strive towards optimising its productivity to emerge as the nation’s best steel plant.

During his interaction with steel executive association, various trade unions, OBC association, SC/ST associations, Nagendra Nath Sinha assured that he would look into the various concerns expressed by them and take them forward.

Meanwhile, the trade union leaders raised an objection over Nagendra Nath Sinha’s opinion on the steel plant that its life would last for only two years. They pointed out that he spoke in favour of privatisation indirectly. Demanding withdrawal of his statement, the trade union leaders staged a protest at the administrative building of RINL