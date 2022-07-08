Visakhapatnam: Modern LHB rakes added to many trains in Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake has been introduced to several trains in Waltair Division.

On Thursday, the maiden run of the new LHB rake of Visakhapatnam- Sainagar Shirdi (18503) express was flagged off by station director Manabesh Mishra, in presence of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, senior DCM A.K Tripathy and station manager PVSR Suresh.

During the programme, the DRM interacted with the passengers at the station to know their needs, grievances, suggestions etc.

Speaking on the occasion the DRM said Waltair Division has introduced modern LHB coaches in 11 pairs of trains.

Anup Satpathy said Railways try to provide more comforts to the passengers and the public should also be equally responsible for its maintenance, he added.