Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner checks on repair works at stadium
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma paid a visit to the 65th ward of GVMC on Tuesday.
Accompanied by ward corporator Boddu Narasimha Patrudu, the Commissioner inspected the indoor stadium and swimming pool located at the ward. He directed the officials to prepare necessary proposals to complete the repair works to be done at the stadium.
Further, the officials were asked about the maintenance of the stadium. Similarly, the officials were instructed to start the stormwater drain modernisation works in the ward.
