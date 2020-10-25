Visakhapatnam: Muttamsetti Srinivas denies vindictiveness

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas criticied the TDP for raising a huge and cry over GITAM University lands and reiterated that the government was not vindictive towards the TDP. He said encroaching upon government land was not new to GITAM as the institution has been indulging in it for years.

Expressing his views on the demolition of the portion of the institution, the minister said in the garb of education, the management is minting money, charging exorbitant fees for the courses the institution offers. Srinivasa Rao stated that hundreds of acres worth land has been grabbed in Visakhapatnam during the TDP regime. "TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu could not stop GITAM from encroaching government lands," Srinivasa Rao pointed out.

He strongly opposed the comments of Naidu and TDP leaders who continue to campaign against the state government that is only trying to increase transparency by putting an end to corruption.

The minister urged the land grabbers that it will be an 'honour' if they voluntarily handover encroached lands to the government.