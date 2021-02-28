Visakhapatnam: National Science Day celebrated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University observed the National Science Day here on Sunday at Sir CV Raman Bhavan at GITAM Institute of Science. The institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Registrar D Gunasekharan, GITAM Institute of Science Principal M Sarathchandra Badbu participated in the event and offered floral tributes at Sir CV Raman statue.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna spoke on the role of science and technology in national development and recalled the contributions of the early visionaries such as Srinivasa Ramanujam, Sir CV Raman in building the nation's repository of knowledge in science and technology.

The V-C advised that the institution should prepare a credit course on the works of Sir CV Raman to inspire the younger generation.

He distributed prizes to the winners who participated in 'National Science Week' celebrations. Senior faculty members, students and research scholars participated in the event.