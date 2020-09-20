Visakhapatnam: Naval personnel take part in clean-up drive

Visakhapatnam: The International Coastal Clean-up Day was celebrated consecutively for the ninth year by the Indian Navy on Saturday.

To commemorate the occasion, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) as a part of its sustained commitment and responsibility conducted coastal clean-up drive at RK Beach, Yarada beach and other seafronts within the premises of the naval units.

Adhering to Covid-19 protocol and armed with protective gear, the Naval personnel at RK Beach and Yarada undertook the clean-up drive. The endeavour was intended to inculcate the spirit of respecting the beaches and safeguarding our environment among the general public.

The programme was also aimed at creating awareness on maintaining the beaches clean and extending support to the GVMC in making Visakhapatnam a clean city.