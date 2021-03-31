Visakhapatnam: NDV's golden jubilee celebrations begin

Visakhapatnam: Marking 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and golden jubilee celebrations of the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (NDV), 75 members of Naval Dockyard employees took out rallies in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The rallies, including motor cars, motorcycles and an all-women cycle rally, were flagged off by Project Director of Ship Building Centre Vice-Admiral K Srinivas.

The event aimed at tapping the MSMEs and other major industries for partnering with the dockyard in repairs/refits of the ships and expanding indigenisation as well as capacity-building.

They also showcase capabilities of the yard and areas of partnership with NDV. The motor car rally will cover a total distance of 5,000-km and the participants to interact with MSMEs and major Indian industries across 12 cities.

Similarly, the all-women's cycle rally intends to tap the expertise of local industries in and around Auto Nagar Industrial Park, Visakhapatnam.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the NDV will continue till March 28, 2022.