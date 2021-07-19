Visakhapatnam: New chairman of NREDCAP receives warm welcome

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency YSRCP coordinator KK Raju who has been appointed as chairman of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) received a warm welcome from party activists on his arrival here on Sunday from Hyderabad.

Several corporators, ex-corporators and senior leaders from the constituency arrived at the airport to welcome him. The party activists took out a huge rally of cars and bikes from the airport to the party office in the north constituency located at Seethammadhara.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy for reposing faith in him. He said NREDCAP has offices in all the 13 districts in the State. Soon, a State office would be set up in Visakhapatnam. Deputy Mayor K Sathish and other leaders were present.