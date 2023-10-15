Visakhapatnam: NRDC gets Special Citation IP Award

Visakhapatnam: Piyush Goyal Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs presented the Special Citation IP Award and Certificate for outstanding constitution in research sector to National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC) Visakhapatnam division.



The conference was organised by Office of the CGPDTM in collaboration with the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) in Delhi.

The NRDC has been conferred with the Certificate of Appreciation for facilitating protection of inventions of various stake holders and for also promoting, developing and commercialising indigenously developed inventions and technologies.

Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd), CMD and N G Lakshminarayan, Chief and Dr B K Sahu, Senior Manager of NRDC received the award.

The Office of the CGPDTM recognises and rewards outstanding contributions made by the various stake holders to India’s IP landscape and enable a robust IP-driven system.

The theme of the conference was “Nurturing Growth of IP driven knowledge economy.” The conference aims to bring IP Officers, Creators and Practitioners on to a single platform, facilitating conversations on future IP challenges and strategies.

Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Prof Unnat P Pandit, Controller General of Patents and others were present.