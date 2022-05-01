Visakhapatnam: Nukkad Natak organised on travel safety

Visakhapatnam: With a view to create awareness on activities like chain pulling, footboard travelling and trespassing, the safety department and civil defence personnel organised intensive drives at railway stations, public spots, schools, colleges and in villages that were close to the railway tracks.

On Saturday, the personnel presented 'nukkad natak' (street play) under the supervision of senior divisional safety officer Praveen Bhati. Held with the support of the Divisional Cultural Association, the street play aimed to create awareness about how hundreds of people die on railway tracks due to trespassing across Waltair division. The drive also threw light on open defecation on railway tracks, negligence while boarding and alighting the train and unnecessary chain pulling.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said the street play was quite informative and well narrated by the team. He emphasised that life is very precious and such awareness drives highlighting zero death on railway tracks aid in sensitising people to a large extent. "Our officers and staff have been at the forefront to counsel the public with the help of scouts and guides, civil defence, labour unions, staff associations, NGOs, educational institutions on safe train travel," the DRM added.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers and staff were present.