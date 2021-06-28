Visakhapatnam: Officials instructed to complete phase-1 of Nadu-Nedu works by month-end

Visakhapatnam: The first phase of Nadu-Nedu works should be completed by the end of this month, said Advisor (Infrastructure) to the School Education Department A Murali.

Speaking at a review meeting held here on Monday, Murali expressed satisfaction over the first phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' works carried out in the district.

He enquired about nine parameters including functional toilets, electricity and drinking water supply facilities included in the initiative. Officials concerned said 92.33 per cent of works were completed in 1,130 schools across the district and 100 per cent works were completed in 372 schools.

Earlier, Murali inspected the heritage buildings at the Government Queen Mary's Girls High School.

District Educational Officer B Lingeswara Reddy, Planning Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha M Satya Prasad, EEs Jagga Rao, Narasimha Rao, Srinivas and Vamsi Krishna participated in the review.