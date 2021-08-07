Visakhapatnam: Officials told to focus on completing projects

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy reviewed the progress of the works related to administrative, forest and revenue departments at the VMRDA conference hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the employees should not be negligent towards rendering their duties and adhere to punctuality.

The Commissioner suggested that steps be taken to secure all the old files. Further, Ramana Reddy directed the forest officials to give high priority to increasing greenery and steps should be taken to raise flowering plants and horticulture crops.

Similarly, the Commissioner directed the authorities to take steps for modernisation of the central nursery located at MVP Colony.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take steps to accelerate the collection of rent arrears of shops and offices to provide financial cushion to the VMRDA. VMRDA secretary K Raghunatha Reddy, DFO Shanti Swaroop, administrative officials, staff and others participated in the review.