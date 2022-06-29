Visakhapatnam: Open auditorium inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The role of people in the process of development of the city is crucial said Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala.

Along with VMRDA chairperson, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy and District Collector A Mallikarjuna inaugurated an open auditorium built by the VMRDA in Gajuwaka constituency on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA chairperson said the auditorium was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore in 1.56 acres of land at Samata Nagar in Gajuwaka. She said appropriate steps would be taken to enhance the greenery at the premises but the colony welfare associations would have to take the responsibility of maintaining it.

Sharing his views, MLA T Nagireddy said the open auditorium would be very useful to the people in the area. He said efforts were being made to develop the constituency on all fronts.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said local people should keep the auditorium surroundings clean and the public can utilise the auditorium for various functions.

MLC Varudhu Kalyani, VMRDA superintending engineer V Bhavani Shankar, executive engineers CHV Ramana Murthy and party activists took part in the programme.