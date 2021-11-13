Visakhapatnam: Operation Parivarthana: SEB chief steps in to amplify drive

Visakhapatnam: As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam Agency area, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Commissioner Vineet Brijlal supervised destruction of ganja cultivation in Maoist-affected areas of Meduru village, Chintapalli mandal here on Friday.



The cannabis crops are being destroyed by the district police and SEB teams in coordination with various department officials as a part of the 'Operation Parivarthana', a campaign initiated by the district police to eradicate ganja cultivation in Visakhapatnam Agency area.

Ganja crops are being destroyed in various mandals and the SEB Commissioner's visit marks the 11th day of the drive.

So far, more than 2,100 acres of cannabis cultivation were destroyed. On Friday, 72-acre of the crops were destroyed.

Later, the Commissioner interacted with the locals and presented a cash reward to the sarpanch of Meduru village for coming forward to destroy cannabis crops voluntarily. The Commissioner also assured to provide support for alternative crops through Integrated Tribal Development Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the drive will continue. "The police and SEB teams are conducting extensive inspections in the State to curb ganja smuggling," he said.

Prior to Meduru village, the Commissioner visited Padabayalu Mandal, Puttur and Pangalam villages and supervised destruction of 5.75 lakh cannabis plantations the previous day.

Superintendent of Police, Visakha district, B Krishna Rao, SEB JD S Satish Kumar, ASP Chintapalli Tushar Dudi, among others were present.