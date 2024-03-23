Visakhapatnam: Over 200 students secure placement in top IT companies

Visakhapatnam : World reputed IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Capgemini selected 202 engineering students from GITAM during the campus placements held here on Friday.

Capgemini, a reputed corporate from IT sector hired 90 students for the role of software engineer with a package of Rs 4.25 LPA, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recruited 112 students for the role of assistant system engineer with a salary package ranging from 3.3 LPA to Rs 11 LPA, informed GITAM School of Technology director K Nagendra Prasad.

Appreciating the students who were selected in the recruitment drive, he said renowned technology giants are looking at GITAM School of Technology for their human resource requirements as students possess strong and industry-relevant skills. GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) Director Vamsi Kiran Somayajula said renowned corporates like Deloitte, Tata Elxsi, Future First, Alstom, Hyundai Transys, Bosch, Societe Generale, IBM, Musigma, Micron, etc., visited the institution for their human resource needs. GCGC is a strategic initiative to help students build their competencies in the chosen field and conduct period assessments and mock interviews using industry experts that help students face the recruitment process with confidence.