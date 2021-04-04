Visakhapatnam: Padayatra flagged off against defence sector privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Indian National Trade Union Congress national general secretary Sanjay Singh said the BJP government is taking decisions to disrupt national security.

Opposing privatisation of the defence sector, the Defence Coordination Committee on Sunday took out a 'padayatra' from the industrial estate to GVMC Gandhi statue. It was flagged off by CITU city general secretary M Jaggu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Singh criticised that Modi's government is working towards safeguarding corporate interests more than protecting national security. He called for intensifying public agitation to protect the PSUs as well as the defence sector. Later, Defence Coordination Committee chairman Reddy Venkata Rao inaugurated the third-day relay hunger strike organised by the 'Visakha Akhilapaksha Karmika Sanghalu, Vizag Steel Plant, Prabhutvaranga Samsthala Parirakshana Committee'.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy Venkata Rao said the Modi government was trying to privatise 12 state-owned enterprises in the country, including the states of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. However, he added, it would not be made possible with a united movement of the trade unions against the Centre's decision.

Visakha Akhilapaksha Karmika Sanghalu, Vizag Steel Plant, Prabhutvaranga Samsthala Parirakshana Committee' members are set to collect 10 lakh signatures, demanding immediate withdrawal of the Union government's move to privatise the PSUs. The event will be held at GVMC Gandhi statue at 10 am on Monday.