Visakhapatnam: People express their grievances during Jana Vani

Visakhapatnam : Women, differently-abled persons and youth in large numbers waited in queues to submit their grievances to Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

As part of Varahi Yatra, the JSP organised ‘Jana Vani’ programme and received grievances from various sections of people, including those, who run shelters for the differently-abled persons.

Monitored by JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, the event saw many people approaching Pawan Kalyan to express their concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, the JSP PAC chairman said the party reached out to the accident victims’ family. “As part of the Jana Vani programme, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is handing over five cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those, who died in a road accident,” he stated.

Among several others, issues related to land and pattas were discussed at the forum in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. Receiving the complaints, the JSP chief assured that their problems will be looked into and the party would stand by them and support them. Later, he interacted with the people, who arrived to share their concerns.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has been visiting places as part of Varahi Yatra. It may be recalled that when he visited Visakhapatnam earlier to organise Jana Vani, the programme could not be conducted due to restrictions placed then.

However, the grievances receiving programme was carried out in a hassle-free manner on Thursday with the support of the party leaders.