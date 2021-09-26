Visakhapatnam: Plan ready to meet seafood exports target of 7.8 bn US$

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) K S Srinivas highlighted the export performance of marine products and brought out trade issues faced by exporters with China, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, Kuwait, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, among other countries at the Seafood Exporters Meet.

The event was organised by the MPEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Vanijya Utsav. It was chaired by Commerce Secretary, MoCI, B V R Subrahmanyam and joint secretary Diwakar Nath Misra and director of MPEDA M Karthikeyan along with chairman, among others.

Speaking at the event, Srinivas said that an action plan was in place to achieve the target of 7.8 billion US$ set by the MoCI for the financial year 2021-22.

As many as 45 seafood exporters from across the country participated in the meeting that concluded on Friday. Challenges faced by seafood exporters like steep hike in the freight, shortage of containers, less RoDTEP rates, pending of fresh approvals from EU and the interventions required by the Centre were discussed at the meet.

Later, Subrahmanyam, who attended as chief guest, interacted with exporters and assured them that the issues raised at the meet will be brought to the notice of the government and steps would be initiated to resolve issues related with China and other major importing countries.