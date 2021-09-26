  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Plan ready to meet seafood exports target of 7.8 bn US$

Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) K S Srinivas, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and others at the inaugural function of a meeting of seafood exporters organised by MPEDA and MoCI in Visakhapatnam
x

Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) K S Srinivas, Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and others at the inaugural function of a meeting of seafood exporters organised by MPEDA and MoCI in Visakhapatnam 

Highlights

45 seafood exporters from across the country take part in a meeting in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) K S Srinivas highlighted the export performance of marine products and brought out trade issues faced by exporters with China, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, Kuwait, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, among other countries at the Seafood Exporters Meet.

The event was organised by the MPEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Vanijya Utsav. It was chaired by Commerce Secretary, MoCI, B V R Subrahmanyam and joint secretary Diwakar Nath Misra and director of MPEDA M Karthikeyan along with chairman, among others.

Speaking at the event, Srinivas said that an action plan was in place to achieve the target of 7.8 billion US$ set by the MoCI for the financial year 2021-22.

As many as 45 seafood exporters from across the country participated in the meeting that concluded on Friday. Challenges faced by seafood exporters like steep hike in the freight, shortage of containers, less RoDTEP rates, pending of fresh approvals from EU and the interventions required by the Centre were discussed at the meet.

Later, Subrahmanyam, who attended as chief guest, interacted with exporters and assured them that the issues raised at the meet will be brought to the notice of the government and steps would be initiated to resolve issues related with China and other major importing countries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X