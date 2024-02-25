Visakhapatnam: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 12 rly stations

Visakhapatnam : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 12 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and construct four road over bridges (ROB) over Waltair Division on February 26 in a virtual mode, informed Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

The DRM mentioned on Saturday that 12 stations would get new station buildings, world class amenities, 12-mt wide foot over bridges and second entry to the station.

Simhachalam, Araku, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Kothavalasa, Cheepurupalli, Srikakulam Road and Naupada stations will be revamped in the Waltair division. In the Odisha region, Paralakhemundi, Jeypore, Rayagada, Koraput stations will be redeveloped, the DRM told the media.

Four ROBs in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts will provide connectivity to many villages and townships for improving business and trade, he added.

As a part of the redevelopment exercise, the DRM stated, Rs 443.47 crore will be spent on 12 stations and Rs.218.13 crore will be spent for the construction of Road Over Bridges. “East Coast Railway is committed towards the infrastructure development of the region. Work for different infrastructural projects is going on a war footing basis and some of them have been completed,” he shared. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for station redevelopment of Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Damanjodi and Jagdalpur to the tune of Rs.600 crore.