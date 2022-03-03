Visakhapatnam: Poor sanitation, mosquito menace bother residents

Visakhapatnam: Located close to Srinivas Nagar, Aditya Colony is endowed with good CC roads.



However, with the area falling under the purview of 'Simhachalam panchagramalu' issue, a number of plots were left vacant even now. Decades ago, infrastructure such as roads and drains were facilitated for the neighbourhood. The colony is close to Simhachalam-Gopalapatnam main road, accessing any mode of transport is quite easy for the residents. Be it the RTC bus or the auto-rickshaw, they are accessible in just a few minutes for the people here.

This apart, colony people can access healthcare facilties, commercial outlets and essential supplies stores as they are located quite close. The neighbourhood which is dominated by a number of independent houses is suffering from poor sanitation maintenance. A number of drains are filled with filth and weeds, blocking their free flow of sewage.

In addition, garbage litter is strewn along the roads. Sharing their woes, Srinivas, a resident of the colony, says, "The subdrains are not properly connected to the main drain. During monsoon season, the situation gets even worse as the drain water gets overflown and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

" Since the colony is adjacent to a hill, the residents complain of mosquito menace and no amount of mosquito repellents would give them relief. "Unless, the sanitation here is improved to a considerable extent, nothing much will be changed," rues Lakshmi, another resident of Aditya Colony.