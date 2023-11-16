Visakhapatnam Port Authority registers record cargo handling volume

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) registered its record cargo handling volume of 50 million metric tonnes (MMT) in just 228 days in the financial year 2023-24. The record duly surpassed its previous record handling of 50 MMT in 251 days achieved in the 2022-23 financial year.

Attributing the achievement to dedicated efforts of the team, PPP operators and stakeholders, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu appreciated traffic manager B Ratna Sekhar Rao and his team for their remarkable work. The chairperson advised the VPA officers, employees, staff and the PPP operators, stakeholders to maintain the same pace to reach the target of 83 MMTPA for the year 2023-24 as fixed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The above record has set a milestone in the VPA’s journey and its management expressed contentment over consistent support being received for achieving the milestone.

Further, the VPA chairperson stressed on the need to maintain consistency in breaking the barriers and making the port get into the top place in achieving several records.