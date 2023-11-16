Live
- Anantapur: Call to prevent child marriages
- How to add your signature to documents on iPhone
- India will be 3rd largest economy by 2027: FM
- IT, banking, oil & gas stocks fuel market rally
- Kurnool: Drought, lack of works pushing people to migration
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 16, 2023
- Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be
- Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking
- Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy
- TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima
Just In
Visakhapatnam Port Authority registers record cargo handling volume
Handles highest cargo volume of 50 MMT in just 228 days
Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) registered its record cargo handling volume of 50 million metric tonnes (MMT) in just 228 days in the financial year 2023-24. The record duly surpassed its previous record handling of 50 MMT in 251 days achieved in the 2022-23 financial year.
Attributing the achievement to dedicated efforts of the team, PPP operators and stakeholders, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu appreciated traffic manager B Ratna Sekhar Rao and his team for their remarkable work. The chairperson advised the VPA officers, employees, staff and the PPP operators, stakeholders to maintain the same pace to reach the target of 83 MMTPA for the year 2023-24 as fixed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The above record has set a milestone in the VPA’s journey and its management expressed contentment over consistent support being received for achieving the milestone.
Further, the VPA chairperson stressed on the need to maintain consistency in breaking the barriers and making the port get into the top place in achieving several records.