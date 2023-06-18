Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets a new record

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority created a a new record by surpassing the previous one. The port achieved a milestone of highest single day throughout ever since its inception.

According to the VPA officials, the port handled a record throughout of 4,01,875 mts on Saturday.

The achievement was recorded with the help of 23 working vessels at various berths. The new record surpasses the earlier highest single day throughput of 3,78,760 mts registered on May 7 with the support of 27 working vessels.

Chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu appreciated the traffic manager Ratna Shekar and his team for scaling new heights in cargo handling. He stressed on teamwork in order to achieve new records.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairperson of VPA, T. Venu Gopal , secretary, among others, were appreciated for the achievement.