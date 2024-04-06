Visakhapatnam: Port celebrates ‘National Maritime Day 2024’

Visakhapatnam : Marking the ‘National Maritime Day,’ Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) commemorated the occasion in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Apart from spreading awareness about international trade and economy, the celebration also included presentation of the NMD award of excellence to honour individuals for their lifetime of exceptional achievements in the Indian maritime sector.

Commemorating the day, PSL Swami, chief vigilance officer, VPA, laid a wreath as a mark of respect for the sacrifices of the seafarers and received the guard of honour by the VPA fleet of tugs.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the maritime sector plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the nation and stated that shipping and maritime sectors would be sustainable.

VPA is contributing significantly to the shipping sector in terms of volumes of cargo being handled at major ports, he mentioned.

DIG of Coast Guard, Visakhapatnam Rajesh Mittal, Principal of HIMT Durga Prasad, chief mechanical engineer, VPA RN Harikrishna, and terminal head of VCTPL Capt. Sudeep Banerjee spoke on the occasion.

They created awareness about career options that can be explored in the maritime sector among school children. Competitions have been conducted among the students and prizes were distributed to the winners who excelled in essay writing and elocution contests. Heads of departments, senior officers and employees of VPA attended.