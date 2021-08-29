Visakhapatnam: Proper nutrition helps deal with post Covid complications, says experts

Visakhapatnam: A well-balanced nutrition can assist people recovering from post Covid-19 complications, particularly in meeting the increased nutritional requirement of body in replenishing physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, suggested experts during an international webinar on 'Covid care and facing the challenges of post Covid complications'.

Organised by Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department, GITAM here on Saturday, New York-based Long Beach Chemists president Bhanu Prasad Gadde mentioned that Covid-19 is a very complex disease and proper understanding of immunobiology, immuno biochemistry will help in understanding the virus better. He observed that having healthy levels of vitamin D3 can help the immune system be healthy and may protect against respiratory illnesses in general. He mentioned that vitamin D3 has both anti-inflammatory and immune regulatory properties and is crucial for the activation of immune system defences.

Occupational health physician G Vijay said that vitamin D3 is very useful in mild, moderate and severe cases. While sharing his Covid-19 treatment observations, he stated that most patients lost their life due to vitamin D3 deficiency. He said the patients who had adequate vitamin D levels had lower risk of dying from the virus and a significantly reduced risk of developing complications.

Florida-based Pharmacy expert Priyanka Santhosh explained vitamins that help boost the immune system to fight against post Covid complications.

GITAM Institute of Science principal M Sarathchandra Babu, webinar organising secretary K Vijaya Rachel, convener Ch Surekha, among others, participated in the discussions.