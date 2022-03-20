Visakhapatnam: Public durbar will be set up if TDP comes to power says Buddha Venkanna

Visakhapatnam: A public durbar will be set up against Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and the lands will be returned to those from whom he had 'taken away' in the garb of 'development' when the TDP government comes to power, announced TDP state general secretary and former MLC Buddha Venkanna. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he pointed out that Vijayasai Reddy's main objective was to loot the lands in Visakhapatnam under the guise of 'Uttarandhra development.'

He alleged fishing out valuable lands and buying them at a lowest price by threatening the land owners has become a part of the MP's daily activity. Similarly, the former MLC pointed out, the MP is collecting lakhs to crores of rupees from the traders as well. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is harassing the film industry and threatening the representatives of the film industry, he criticised. Buddha Venkanna said such a situation did not arise in the state even during the reign of Jagan Mohan Reddy's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the Chief Minister.

He wondered why the MP's so obsessed with money. Buddha Venkanna pointed out when the MP could lead a 'padayatra' in the port city against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, why he could not stage any protest in New Delhi, adding that the MP was scared of getting arrested again.

He alleged that the MP had a role in privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. "The people of North Andhra are fed up with the policies of the YSRCP government and yearn for a change," he added.

Further, Buddha Venkanna said that caste politics has become rampant in Visakhapatnam and it's the habit of the YSRCP to intimidate the Opposition leaders and bring the public representatives into the ruling party.