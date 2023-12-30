Visakhapatnam: Queues swell at gas agencies

Visakhapatnam : As consumers received alerts pertaining to e-KYC update for LPG connection, serpentine queues were witnessed at gas agencies as many rushed to the venue to get their biometric authentication done.

With the ministry of petroleum and natural gas making the e-KYC update mandatory, several consumers headed to the gas agencies to complete the e-KYC process by December 31. However, not many seem to have clarity whether the update needs to be done by December 31 or in another three months’ time or so. While consumers wanted to avoid the last-minute rush, they began joining the queue line for the process as they found visiting the agencies a convenient option to get their doubts cleared and complete the biometric validation process.

However, agency operators say that there is no deadline for the e-KYC update as some of the places follow March 31 as the deadline. In the meantime, petroleum companies directed the gas agencies to complete the biometric validation of the consumers by December-end.

But, the agency operators informed that the deadline is likely to be extended up to March next.