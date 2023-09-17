Visakhapatnam: Railway officials clean up beach stretches

Visakhapatnam: Armed with gloves and caps, railway officials belonging to various departments joined hands to clean up beach stretches in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



As a part of the activity initiated by Waltair Division in connection with the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ observance, a rally was taken out at RK Beach to build awareness about shunning single use plastic for good and keeping the environs clean.

Encouraging the employees to contribute their part in the endeavour, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad administered a pledge to the gathering and took part in the human chain formed as a part of the programme along with other officials.

ICG organises beach cleanup Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard organised a beach cleanup drive at RK Beach marking the International Coastal Cleanup Day. As many as 450 volunteers from the Coast Guard, CISF, NCC cadets and HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation along with school students participated. They collected 150-kg waste from the beach stretch. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma participated in the cleanup activity. Focusing on bringing a sea change in shunning single use plastic, a sand art was designed on the occasion. With an aim to create awareness about the dangers of marine pollution due to single-use plastic, the event, held in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based bioplastics manufacturing company Ecolastic Products Pvt Ltd, underlined the need to consider action, mitigate the impact of single-use plastic through sustainable alternatives.