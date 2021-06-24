Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Rain lashes city, several low-lying areas inundated

Rain throws normal life out of gear in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
x

Rain throws normal life out of gear in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday                                                        Photo: Vasu Potnuru

Highlights

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city across Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, offering respite to denizens from humid weather

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city across Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, offering respite to denizens from humid weather.

A number of low-lying areas were inundated due to the rains, while traffic came to a standstill, throwing life out of gear.

Congestion was witnessed at busy junctions such as Hanumanthawaka, Maddilapalem, Jagadamba junction, Gnanapuram, Old Gajuwaka bus stop, Poorna Market and Kancharapalem, among other areas.

Parawada recorded 103 mm of rain. Similarly, Anakapalle: 97 mm, Narsipatnam: 95 mm, Visakha urban 87 mm and MVP Colony:85 mm of rain.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X