Visakhapatnam: Rain lashes city, several low-lying areas inundated

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city across Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, offering respite to denizens from humid weather.

A number of low-lying areas were inundated due to the rains, while traffic came to a standstill, throwing life out of gear.

Congestion was witnessed at busy junctions such as Hanumanthawaka, Maddilapalem, Jagadamba junction, Gnanapuram, Old Gajuwaka bus stop, Poorna Market and Kancharapalem, among other areas.

Parawada recorded 103 mm of rain. Similarly, Anakapalle: 97 mm, Narsipatnam: 95 mm, Visakha urban 87 mm and MVP Colony:85 mm of rain.