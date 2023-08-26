  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Rain since yesterday night

Owing to lower tropospheric south-westerly / westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Visakhapatnam has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Friday night.

Raincoats and umbrellas kept unused for a while were taken out before stepping out of the house.

Traffic bottlenecks were seen at busy junctions such as Maddilapalem, Gopalapatnam, NAD junction, Old Gajuwaka, Poorna Market, Venkojipalem, Kancharapalem among other places.

While several parts of the city witnessed drizzle since Friday midnight, rains lashed in rural areas, throwing life out of gear for the tribals.

