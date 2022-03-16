Visakhapatnam: Residents wait for better sanitation

Visakhapatnam: Residents of Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar at Prahladapuram wait for an improved sanitation maintenance. As the locality falls under Simhachalampanchagramalu issue, a number of vacant lands continue to dot the area. The vacant space in the colony is used as dumping areas where plastic litter and other garbage are strewn.

Though there are sub drains in the locality, there is no drainage system in place to streamline the rainwater that gets flows from the hill abutting the neighbourhood.

An incomplete road in the neighbourhood

This leads to a lot of inconvenience during monsoon season as residents say that the roads become slushy. A part of the connecting road between the hill and the colony remains incomplete. Colony residents say that it is because of this problem, the commuters are facing challenging to commute. "Since the road is uneven, vehicle skidding is a common problem we face in the area. We appeal to the officials concerned to look into the issue at the earliest," say the colony residents.



Since the Simhachalam-Gopalapatnam main road runs along the colony, all the commercial outlets are quite accessible to the residents. Years back, CC roads and drainage system were facilitated to the colonly. However, due to the lack of proper maintenance, sanitation takes a hit.

Debris dumped at the vacant places in the locality

Colony people appeal to the officials concerned to look into the sanitation aspect and take up road completion work connecting the hill and the locality with immediate effect.

