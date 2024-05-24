Visakhapatnam: RINL donates five battery-run cars to KGH

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) presented five battery-operated cars to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The corporate environment responsibility initiative aimed at facilitating patients’ transport at the hospital premises.

Appreciating the RINL personnel for the initiative, the district collector said the battery-operated cars provide relief to the patients as they aid in getting them easy access to different departments, wards, labs and diagnostic centres within the Speaking on the occasion, A K Bagchi mentioned that the RINL aimed at supporting the underprivileged sections.

The vehicles were inaugurated by district collector A Mallikarjuna along with director (Projects) and additional charge director (Operations) RINL AK Bagchi, superintendent of KGH P Ashok Kumar, principal of Andhra Medical College G Butchi Raju, among others.

The five eco-friendly cars, including three six-seater vehicles, costing Rs.40 lakh were donated to the KGH.