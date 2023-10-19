Visakhapatnam: Roadshow highlights nation’s robust infra development

Visakhapatnam : Member of EXCON 2023 steering committee and country head – sales S Manjunath said the 12th edition of EXCON, resonating with the theme, ‘Building India’s Tomorrow’, encapsulates the essential pillars of technology, globalisation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Addressing a roadshow EXCON 2023 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Wednesday, Manjunath said the event aspires to highlight the country’s robust infrastructure development, reaffirming India’s leading position as a global destination for construction equipment manufacturing.

In a step towards its commitment, the government has allocated Rs.10 lakh crore to fortify this domain. “The government’s investment underscores India’s resolute commitment to advancing infrastructure growth, fostering an environment conducive to economic advancement and global competitiveness,” mentioned Manjunath.

India’s economic journey is inextricably linked to the infrastructure sector’s vitality, an area receiving substantial government attention. EXCON 2023 boasts a multitude of highlights, including an exclusive focus on Alternate Fuels, AI Pavilion, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, skills, women operating construction equipment and machinery, conferences on defence & paramilitary, green construction focusing on sustainability, AI & IOT, and automation in the construction engineering sector, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam PP Lal Krishna said, EXCON serves as a dual-purpose platform, offering opportunities for both marketing and education sectors.

The event witnessed a participation of industry leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.