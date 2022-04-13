Visakhapatnam: Roll back fuel prices

Visakhapatnam: CPI (M) state secretary K Ramakrishna said that the party would fight against the governments, which have been raising petrol, diesel, cooking gas and oil prices, electricity tariffs, property, water and garbage taxes like never before.

The party organised a door to door campaign on Tuesday at One Town Relly Veedhi, Rangaraju Veedhi, Poorna Market and Durgalamma Gudi area.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna said he would hold dharnas at the village and ward secretariats on Wednesday and handover representations to the secretaries on various issues.

Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in the state have been pushing the people into financial struggles even after tiding over the Covid-19 pandemic. He demanded to roll back the prices of fuel and essential commodities and reduce the burden on the common man.

Ramakrishna said a round table meeting would be held in Vijayawada with all political parties on April 15 and would go for a state-wide bandh if necessary.

The party leaders and activists carried firewood on their heads and a cooking gas cylinder, depicting the problems of the public. During the campaign, leaders and party workers distributed pamphlets to the people.

CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, city secretary M Pydi Raju, members SK Rehman, A Vimala, M Manmadha Rao, JD Naidu and AITUC activists participated in the programme.