Visakhapatnam: RTO registers 230 cases over fancy number plates

Visakhapatnam: As part of the special drive, regional transport office (RTO) officials registered cases against motorists for fixing fancy number plates on their vehicles.



About 230 cases were registered and the officials collected Rs 2.71 lakh as a penalty from the vehicle owners for the violation.

The RTO officials initiated a special drive from September 20 to control Motor Vehicles Act violations across the district.

Deputy transport commissioner G C Raja Ratnam said the national level high security registration plates policy was launched in 2013 and made mandatory for the vehicles since 2014.

Further, the DTC added that the drive will continue in future as well.