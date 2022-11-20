Visakhapatnam: Rythu Bazaars facilitate organic produce

Visakhapatnam: Given the growing importance of consuming naturally grown chemical-free produce, the demand for organic food has seen a tremendous increase in the city in recent past. Apparently, the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly ushered in long-lasting shifts in consuming patterns of people as they explore healthier options. The change in the consuming pattern has encouraged the marketing department to devise ways to make such products accessible to people.



In line with this, the department has set up a new organic store at the parking lot of MVP Rythu Bazaar. From fresh cold-pressed oils to farm fresh vegetables, the store offers a variety of organic products such as millets, fresh fruits and millet-based assorted flour at the facility. Besides, a cold press oil mill is facilitated at the venue.

According to Assistant Director of Marketing Department Sheikh Yasin, those involved in organic farming in the district will sell their produce at the store. "Next, the plan is to set up similar organic store in three places, including Gopalapatnam, Seethammadhara and Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaars," the Assistant Director shares with The Hans India.

Elaborating about the products, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Baygani Sunny Krishna (Alfa Krishna) says, "Compared to the regular products available at Rythu Bazaar, there will be a price variation for the organic produce. With a rise in the consumption of organic products, the department has decided to make them easily accessible to the people." Converting cargo containers, other organic stores will be launched in three different locations shortly.