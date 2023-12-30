Visakhapatnam: ‘Schools are foundation for gaining knowledge’

Visakhapatnam : The education system should improve moral values among students and encourage them to serve the nation, said eminent cardiologist Dr C V Rao. Attending as the chief guest at the 77th annual celebrations of VT School here on Friday, he said education is the only way to gain knowledge and suggested taking advantage of the learning skills from experts and teachers and achieving goals. Senior advocate PV Narayana Rao said the school is at the forefront in imparting values along with education. After completing their education in the institution, a number of students settled across the country and abroad in various professions, he added.

Principal of the school P N Rao said the institution was established in 1946 in the old town of Visakhapatnam and has trained thousands of students for the past 77 years.

As part of the celebrations, students performed peacock dance, Dasavatharam, Dhimsa dance and other dance forms. Correspondent P Ramana Rao, staff and others took part in the celebrations.