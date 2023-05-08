Visakhapatnam: Sea Harrier Museum to be thrown open to public soon

Visakhapatnam: In a move to tap tourism potential, Sea Harrier Museum is gearing up to throw its doors open for the visitors soon.



Already, a number of tourist projects draw visitors and travellers from all corners of the world to Visakhapatnam. Next, another spot is going to be included to the list. The works at the museum are being given finishing touches and the museum is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his next visit.

INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Matsayadarshini aquarium, VUDA Park, Appu Ghar, Tenneti Park, YSR View Point at Seethakonda, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, Visakha Museum, among others, dot RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. With Sea Harrier Museum lining up along the stretch, tourists will have a number of options to explore during their trip. Lakhs of visitors frequent these places. During weekends, holiday time and festival season, these tourist spots draw larger number of tourists.

With the Sea Harrier located adjacent to TU-142 Aircraft Museum and opposite INS Kursura Submarine, there is a larger scope for the tourists to hop into all the museums located close to one another.

Earlier, the museum was supposed to be launched last March. It may be recalled that the Sea Harrier fighter jet was brought to Visakhapatnam from Goa and it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016.

Designed and manufactured by British Aerospace, the Sea Harrier fighter jet will be suspended from the ceiling where Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan used to be before. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector and VMRDA Commissioner A Mallikarjuna,said, “Apart from TU-142 Aircraft and INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier is going to be made accessible to the public soon. By visiting the new tourist spot, students and youth can gain knowledge on fighter jets. The display at museum will be divided into five sections.”