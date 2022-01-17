Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam Devasthanam imposes Covid restrictions

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the increasing number of coronavirus cases in view, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam authorities imposed restrictions on several services made available for the devotees.

The Endowments Department officials have recently issued guidelines to be followed at the shrines. According to the guidelines, temple authorities are concentrating to reduce daily count of the devotees visiting the temples. In connection with this, all Arjitha Seva tickets were reduced to 50 per cent.

Directions were given to stop special puja and not to allow devotees to sanctum sanatorium until further orders.

Speaking on the occasion, temple Executive Officer MV Suryakala said the distribution of free prasad and annaprasadam were also stopped. Offering 'Satari and Teertham' (holy water given in temples) is avoided temporarily as minimum physical distance is to be maintained for the safety of priests. It will resume when the situation returns to normalcy. She mentioned that the sale of prasad has also been reduced.

Similarly, temple authorities clarified that baths at Gangadhara should be prohibited.

The Nithya Annadanam scheme was stopped in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and it was resumed last November.

On Sunday, the annual festival 'Gajendra Moksha' was celebrated on a low key. Every year, the festival is celebrated on Kanuma day at the flower garden of the devasthanam downhill. However, this year, the 'Gajendra Moksha' was celebrated uphill.

The EO said that the decisions were taken as per the directions of the Endowments Commissioner. She urged the devotees to follow Covid norms while visiting the shrine.