Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple nets Rs 2.1 cr in 35 days
Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs 2.1crore in the past 35 days.
The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday. The devotees offered about 136-gram of gold, 15.25-kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, England, UAE, Saudi, Nepal, Oman, Iran and Kuwait.
The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of the temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy. Temple staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.
