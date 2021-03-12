Visakhapatnam: Siva temples reverberate with chants of Hara Hara Mahadev

Visakhapatnam: Using aromatic substances, turmeric, honey, milk, curd, tender coconut and holy ash (vibhuthi), celestial bath was given to 'Siva Lingam' in temples, marking 'Maha Sivaratri' celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.



The devotees were seen visiting temples from wee hours in the morning and taking part in various rituals performed on the occasion.

Special puja, 'abhishekam' and 'arati' marked the annual festival celebrations at temples. Chants of 'Om Namah Sivaya', 'Hara Hara Mahadev' reverberated at Lord Shiva temples located at various temples, including One Town area, Nakkavanipalem, MVP Colony, Kancharapalem and Jagadamba junction as devotees headed to the shrines to offer prayers to the three-eyed Lord.

Beach Road turned out to be a place of worship for many as they came forward to witness a mammoth Sivalingam set up by T Subbarami Reddy Lalitha Kala Parishath with 108 crore 'lingams' and participate in the devotional activities. Led by former Union Minister T Subbarami Reddy, 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' was performed by pontiff of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swami and Swatmanandendra Swami.

At Prem Sadan mandir in MVP Colony, abhishekam, 'bilvarchana' and 'kunkumarchana' were performed for the idols of Lord Siva and his consort Goddess Parvathi followed by their celestial wedding. The rituals conducted by Sri Sathya Sai City Seva Samithi included Ganapati puja, 'Mahanyasa Poorvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam', bhajans, and 'maha mangala arati'.