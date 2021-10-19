  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: SKML temple bags ISO certification

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao presenting ISO certification of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam to the temple EO Jyothi Madhavi in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

  • Cleanliness of the temple, services to the devotees and amenities facilitated to the employees helped in securing ISO recognition says Tourism Minister
  • Assures to develop road leading to the temple

Visakhapatnam: The popular Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi (SKML) Devasthanam at Burujupeta bagged International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao presented the certificate to temple executive officer Jyothi Madhavi at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the tourism minister said Goddess Kanaka Mahalakshmi was the most sought-after temple of the people in Visakhapatnam.

He said the temple secured the ISO recognition due to the cleanliness maintained in the premises, service rendered to the devotees, amenities facilitated to the employees and adherence to quality standards along with the efforts taken to preserve Hindu Dharma.

The minister mentioned that Visakhapatnam was developed by the grace of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi in One Town Area and Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam.

Responding to the local issues, the minister assured that the road leading to the temple would be improved.

Srinivasa Rao expressed hope that with the ISO recognition, the glory of the temple would further be enhanced in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by temple assistant EO Rambabu and YSRCP leader Behara Bhaskara Rao, among others.

