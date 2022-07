Visakhapatnam: Some special trains to be cancelled, a few more to be operated

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Railways decided to run special trains to ease the traffic flow. However, as the situation is returning to normalcy, some of them remain cancelled, while a few special trains continue to operate.

Some of the special trains that are cancelled include Visakhapatnam-Rayagada (18528), Visakhapatnam-Palasa (18532), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (18551) from July 14, Rayagada-Visakhapatnam (18527), Palasa-Visakhapatnam (18531) and Kirandul- Visakhapatnam (18552) from July 15th.

However East Coast Railway has decided to run passenger special trains in place of regular passenger trains.

Visakhapatnam-Rayagada -Visakhapatnam



Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) will leave Visakhapatnam at 6 pm from July 15 and reach Rayagada at 10.05 pm. In return, Rayagada- Visakhapatnam passenger special (08503) will leave Rayagada at 5.40 am from July 16 and reach Visakhapatnam at 10 am.

The train will halt at Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Kantakapalle, Alamanda, Korukonda, Vizianagaram, Gotlam, Garuduballi, Gajapathinagaram, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagaram, Narsipuram halt, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Gumada, Kuneru, Jimidipeta and Ladda between Visakhaaptnam- Rayagada stations.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam



Visakhapatnam- Palasa passenger special (08532) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 pm from July 15 and reach Palasa at 10 pm. In return, Palasa - Visakhapatnam passenger special (08531) will leave Palasa at 5 am from July 16 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9.25 am.

The train stops at Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Kantakapalle, Alamanda, Korukonda, Vizianagaram, Nellimaria, garividi, Chipurupalle, Batuva, Sigadam, Ponduru, Dusi, Srikakulam road, Urlam, Tilaru, harichandrapuram, Kotabommali, Dindu GOpalapuram halt, Naupada, Routhpuram halt, and Pundi between Visakhapatnam- Palasa stations.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam



Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger special (08551) will leave Visakhapatnam at 6.45 am from July 15 and reach Kirandul at 8.45 pm. In return, Kirandul - Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) will leave Kirandul at 6 am from July 16 and reach Visakhapatnam at 8.20 pm.

The train will stop at Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Mallividu, Shrungavarpukta, boddavara, Chimidipalli Karakavalasa, Shimiliguda, Araku Valley, Araku, Gorapur, Darliput, Padua, Beja, Machhakunda, Paliba, Suku, Koraput, Manabar, Jarti, Maligura, Chhatariput, Jeypore, Dhanapur, Khadapa, Khadapa, CharamulaKusum, Kotapar Road, Ambagaon, Amagura, Nakati Semra, Jagdalpur, Kumarmaranga, Tokopal, Badearapur, Dilmili, silak Jhori, Kumarsadra, Kaklur, Kawargaon, Dabpal, Gidam, Dantewada, Kamulur, Bhansi and Bacheli between Visakhapatnam-Kirandul stations.