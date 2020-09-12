Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone garners laurels

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has put up a good show even during the coronavirus pandemic times and zone facilitated exports to the tune of Rs 36 crore by various pharma companies in the last five months, according to its Development Commissioner A Rammohan Reddy.



He was speaking at a felicitation function organised at the zone administrative building at Duvvada under the aegis of the HDFC Vizag cluster.

Rammohan Reddy and other officials of the zone were felicitated and presented mementos by the HDFC regional head H Praveen. Addressing the gathering, Rammohan Reddy said the VSEZ could provide everything in time to the pharma companies so that they exported their products without any hassles. And the credit for all this goes to the team effort of the employees of the zone, he said.

Besides supplying equipment for Covid control, the VSEZ donated a sum of Rs 38 lakh to the GVMC for the welfare of migratory workers. Similarly, essential commodities were supplied to the poor, he said.