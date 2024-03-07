Visakhapatnam: ‘Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagna’ from March 26

Visakhapatnam : Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana informed that ‘Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagna’ will be performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam from March 26.

Unveiling a poster here on Wednesday along with the devasthanam authorities, the minister mentioned that the yagna is performed to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu for the larger good of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Officer of the temple S Srinivasa Murthy said that the yagna will be held from March 26 to April 1at the shrine.

He stated that arrangements are being made to organise homam with five kundalas, panchahnika deeksha and 50 Ritviks in a grand manner.

The EO informed that the ‘maha poornahuti’ will be held on April 1st of Palguna Mulha Saptami and the yagna would be concluded with other rituals.

The minister has officially released the invitations, poster and tickets for the yagna. Endowments Commissioner Sri Rama Satyanarayana, temple priests K Sitaramacharulu, deputy engineer (additional charge) DVS Rama Raju and other temple officials took part in the poster launch.