Visakhapatnam: Srinivasa Murthy, new Director of EPDCL

Visakhapatnam : C Srinivasa Murthy took charge as director of operations of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL) here on Friday. He will continue in the position for a period of two years.

Joined EPDCL as an assistant engineer in 1986, Srinivasa Murthy served in various departments and retired in 2023 as chief general manager. While working as CGM in the information technology department of the company, under Srinivasa Murthy’s supervision, eastern power mobile app, MyeP, online payment, WhatsApp automated chat services were designed for customers and employees.

After taking charge as the director, he expressed his gratitude for recognising his services and according him a significant post.

As part of the establishment of comprehensive infrastructure in the YSR Jagananna Colonies, necessary facilities would be provided, such as power supply to houses, streetlights and water works at the earliest.

CMD of APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi, directors D Chandram and AVV Surya Pratap, employees and union leaders felicitated the director.