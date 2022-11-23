  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: St Aloysius Anglo Indian school to turn 175-yr-old

A view of St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School in Visakhapatnam
A view of St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School in Visakhapatnam

St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School is gearing up for a two-day fete of 175 years of celebrations from November 25.

Visakhapatnam: St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School is gearing up for a two-day fete of 175 years of celebrations from November 25.

Principal of the school S Mariadas said the alumni of the school is organising a programme on November 25 followed by the 175th anniversary celebrations scheduled the next day.

Began in June, 1847, in a two-roomed building by Rev. Fr. Joseph Tissot, the school has come a long way in the past 175 years.

The school has contributed to the society and those studied here were settled in well-to-do positions.

