Visakhapatnam; Stale meat reappears in fresh form at restaurants

Visakhapatnam: If you are used to dining out with family and friends during weekends in Visakhapatnam, it is better to think twice before indulging. From small eateries to big restaurants, a majority of operators take the health of the diners for granted by incorporating stale and not-in-good-condition meat and edible stuff into their preparations.

Boiled eggs, raw fish, chicken and red meat end up occupying ample space in the refrigerator for days even if they develop fungus. When a customer places the order, the fungus-coated meat gets cleaned, cooked and tossed with food colour, taste enhancers and assorted spices before it is served on the table. Those relishing it find it hard to suspect that the food they are consuming is actually stale and poses health hazards. However, the impact is apparent hours after consuming such food.

Some suffer from vomiting and stomach ache, food poisoning after hours, while others develop diarrhea and infection the next day. A few others complain of toxic and infectious food poisoning. Exercising caution, noted senior gastroenterologist E Peda Veerraju, says, “Contaminated food and the ones that use good doses of preservatives are harmful to gut health. People should stay away from consuming such food.” Based on the expected consumers, most hoteliers order the quantity of meat. The left-out meat is neatly packed in a polythene bag to store in the refrigerator for days. In some restaurants, even the leftover items such as biriyani find a place in the coolers so that they will be reheated to cater to the next day’s order.

The recent raids carried out by the officials from Vigilance and Enforcement and Food Safety brought several lapses to the fore. Sharing details with The Hans India, Vigilance and Enforcement Additional Superintendent of Police G Swaroopa Rani, says, “In some of the restaurants, the raids happened when fungus-laced chicken joints, biryani and fish were about to enter the consumer’s table. The situation is not any better even in popular restaurants in Dabagardens. The food stored there was seized and sent to the lab for testing. Based on the results, stringent action would be taken against the management.”

Also, the officials registered cases against a host of restaurant operators in several parts of the city. For many families, dining out is an integral part of weekend relaxation. However, those who dine out habitually will now have to be conscious.