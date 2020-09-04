Visakhapatnam: Steam inhalation gains relevance in times of pandemic

Visakhapatnam: As the wait for corona-free days continues to get longer and the fear of a rising number of Covid-19 cases intensifies, many try to exchange best practices to keep the infection at bay.



Apart from sanistising the hands at frequent intervals, another cleanliness regimen that is added to the list is steam inhalation.

As the benefit of steam inhalation is getting circulated extensively on the social media, the demand for the vaporiser has gone up in the recent past. Some of the doctors, who took to social media, advise steam inhalation at least three times a day and also every time when a person reaches home from work or any outdoor trip.

While some add turmeric to the water before inhaling the steam, others include a few drops of eucalyptus oil or steam capsules available in medical stores to the vaporiser.

Of late, people are evincing keen interest in opting for natural remedies to stay away from the infection. Earlier, vaporisers used to be available in medical stores and appliances showrooms. But, given the growing demand for the product, this has become a source of income for the small-time vendors. K Durga Rao has recently started selling vaporisers on the footpath at the national highway. "Initially, I used to sell masks and sanitisers. Now the three-in-one vaporiser is added to the catalogue. People prefer to buy this product from a roadside vendor for its affordability," he explains.

For many, the purpose of investing in the vaporiser has changed. "Earlier, I used to buy vaporisers for my five-year-old son who had a wheezing problem. Now, it has become an essential commodity for all of us as steam inhalation has become an integral part of our daily routine," says D Anil Kumar, an employee working in a private firm.

In e-commerce platforms, the three-in-one steam vaporiser used for nose, throat and nozzle ranges from Rs 160 to Rs 700 depending on the brand. However, the price of the machine sold along the footpath in various parts of the city varies from Rs 300 to Rs 500.