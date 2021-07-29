Visakhapatnam steel plant employees calls for protest amid centre's affidavit in AP High Court

The employees expressed anguish over the centre for filing the affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and prepared to take up the protest under the auspices of the Steel Conservation Committee at the steel plant. The steel plant employees arrived at the administration building on large scale, which created an atmosphere of tension at the administration building. The employees are obstructing the workers going to duties.



It is learned that the Central government on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The Centre has incorporated several key points in its affidavit. It said it was incorrect that employees at the steel plant had constitutional security and asserted that would lay off government employees if necessary. It said it was inappropriate to oppose the privatization of the steel plant.



The affidavit said that the decision was taken by the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to privatize the steel plant 100 percent and invited for tenders. The centre said that the petition filed by JD Lakshmi Narayana against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant has a political motive. The affidavit submitted by the Central Government to the AP High Court stated that the petition was not eligible for a hearing.



