Visakhapatnam: Steel plant gets Ispat Suraksha Puraskar Awards

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) received Ispat Suraksha Puraskar awards from the Joint Committee on Safety, Health and Environment in the Steel Industry (JCSSI).

The awards were presented to the plant employees for the achievement made in 2018 and 2019 again from 2019 to 2020 calendar years by the JCSSI.

According to the plant officials, there were no fatal accidents occurred in 2018 and 2019 and in 2019 and 2020 and the departments such as coal, coke and chemicals, steel melting shops, continuous casting shops, rolling mills, among others aided in securing the awards.

Director (Operations), RINL AK Saxena gave away the awards to the personnel of the winning departments in the presence of ED (W) I/c KV Vidya Sagar at a programme held on Saturday.

It was attended by CGM's, HoD's, representatives from award-winning departments, JCSSI members, Union representatives and Central Safety Committee members.

The JCSSI is an apex bi-partite forum at the national-level having representatives from both public and private steel sectors.